Citadel (CTL) Trading 328.5% Higher This Week

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 91.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last week, Citadel has traded up 328.5% against the dollar. Citadel has a market capitalization of $202,301.13 and approximately $258.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can now be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000150 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 76.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 66% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

