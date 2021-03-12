Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 4.2% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned 1.24% of Citigroup worth $1,699,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $75.18. 17,145,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,506,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

