Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,440 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Entegris worth $16,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Entegris by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Entegris by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Entegris by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris stock opened at $101.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.51. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.12 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.