Citigroup Inc. Sells 159,733 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159,733 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $14,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 53,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 843,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,301,000 after acquiring an additional 69,240 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 341,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMH opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

