Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

ABNB has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.02. The stock had a trading volume of 168,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,463. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.23. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). Analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $4,404,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $2,464,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $125,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

