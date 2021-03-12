Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) is 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s 4th Largest Position

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,357 shares during the period. Clean Harbors accounts for approximately 7.5% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned 0.82% of Clean Harbors worth $34,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLH. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,789.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

NYSE CLH traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.08. 613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,545. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.67 and its 200-day moving average is $70.55. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $91.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

