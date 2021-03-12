Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Short Interest Update

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the February 11th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Clean TeQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 198,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,988. Clean TeQ has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.
Clean TeQ Company Profile
