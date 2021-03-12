Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Short Interest Update

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the February 11th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Clean TeQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 198,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,988. Clean TeQ has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.

Clean TeQ Company Profile

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses.

