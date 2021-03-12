Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,021 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE BK traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 199,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.