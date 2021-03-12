Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $15.75 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 151.1% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

NYSE:HON traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,929. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $146.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.08 and a 200-day moving average of $191.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

