Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $23.66 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,814 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $23,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 49,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,635,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after buying an additional 18,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 145,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 17,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,523,250. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $162.10 billion, a PE ratio of 105.00, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.23.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

