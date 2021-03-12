Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $28.49 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,158,502 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 19,090 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for about 1.2% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.09% of HP worth $28,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 247,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,552,746. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

In related news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.