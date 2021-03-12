Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $7.48 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 425.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.59. 138,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955,115. The company has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.76 and a 200 day moving average of $157.93. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.