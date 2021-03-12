Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 1.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $25,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $2,063,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,490,000 after buying an additional 116,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,322,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,826. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.