Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 12,697 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,697 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.6% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $37,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 16,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 42.7% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $196.23. 458,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,962,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.21 billion, a PE ratio of -122.33, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

