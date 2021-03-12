Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 16,021 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,021 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $981,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 41,215 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 205,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 86,147 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 199,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,255. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $46.84.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

