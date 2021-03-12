Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 40,808 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,967 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 40,808 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.09% of Tapestry worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 345.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $1,526,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tapestry by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $350,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Tapestry by 19.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,300 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $42.78. 49,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,827,424. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $44.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

