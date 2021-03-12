Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 7,011 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $28,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $9,698,000. Tsai Capital Corp purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,224,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $314.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.32.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

