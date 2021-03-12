Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 900 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,886 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 741,879 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,383,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,278,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after purchasing an additional 376,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.75. 37,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $184.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.87 and a 200 day moving average of $160.40.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

