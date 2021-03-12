Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after purchasing an additional 175,477 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAT traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.28. 62,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,532. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $226.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.