Cloudbric Price Up 147.5% Over Last Week (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 147.5% higher against the dollar. Cloudbric has a market cap of $11.53 million and approximately $180,891.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00049514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.78 or 0.00649342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 88.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00064949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00025723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00037255 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric (CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

