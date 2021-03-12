CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 609,200 shares, an increase of 164.6% from the February 11th total of 230,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CloudMD Software & Services stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.79. 222,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,287. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02. CloudMD Software & Services has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.61.

Several research firms have commented on DOCRF. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of CloudMD Software & Services from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. The company provides digital technologies that connect doctors and allied health care providers to their patients. It also engages in retailing of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and other front store items through primary care clinics and pharmacies, as well as provide clinical, medical reviews, and compounding services.

