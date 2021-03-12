CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,357 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,828,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,933 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after buying an additional 563,151 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,026,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after buying an additional 390,143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 922,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after buying an additional 371,739 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 496,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after buying an additional 197,431 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $241,876.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $609,935.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,561 shares of company stock worth $2,397,214. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

