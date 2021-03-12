Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stake Cut by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,027 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Cognex worth $14,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Cognex by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 36,154 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

Shares of CGNX opened at $78.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.06. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $784,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,200 shares of company stock worth $11,155,580 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

