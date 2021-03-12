CoinEx Token (CET) Price Hits $0.0246

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $17.46 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00049897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.99 or 0.00661741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00065249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00026006 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 72.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

