Coinlancer Market Capitalization Tops $1.85 Million (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Coinlancer token can currently be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinlancer has a market cap of $1.85 million and $196,767.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00049702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.69 or 0.00647191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 88.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00064889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Coinlancer Profile

CL is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer . Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io . Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Coinlancer Token Trading

