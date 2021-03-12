Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) Plans $1.44 Quarterly Dividend

Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.4375 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of Colfax stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.70. The company had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,222. Colfax has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $205.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.72.
Colfax Company Profile
