Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) Plans $1.44 Quarterly Dividend

Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.4375 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Colfax stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.70. The company had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,222. Colfax has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $205.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.72.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

