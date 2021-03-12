Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,397 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $16,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in shares of Colfax by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,666,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,928,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CFXA stock opened at $193.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.18. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $205.18.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

