Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $25,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752,328 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 63.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,463,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,935,000 after buying an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after buying an additional 462,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,421,000 after buying an additional 408,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $31,147,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $75.26. 252,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,008,826. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

