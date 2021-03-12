Color Platform Price Hits $0.0076 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $2,057.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,967.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $531.08 or 0.00932261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.56 or 0.00323971 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00028415 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000823 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 80.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002596 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.