Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the February 11th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS MGDDY traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $30.23. 660,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,176. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

