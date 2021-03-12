Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.42

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 138090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue cut Compass Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,400.00.

Get Compass Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.