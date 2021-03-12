Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Trading Up 9.5%

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)’s share price was up 9.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 587,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 238,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $411.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 20.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 122,922 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 667.7% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,273,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 1,107,960 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 131,167 shares in the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,875,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

