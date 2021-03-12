Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Trading Up 5%

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s share price was up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 2,200,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 7,063,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conformis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $99.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $39,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 17.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 52,524 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

