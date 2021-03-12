Connectome (CNTM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.80 Million

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. Connectome has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $726,686.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connectome token can currently be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002639 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00048379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.72 or 0.00642760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 114.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00064385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00025753 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00035236 BTC.

CNTM is a token. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

