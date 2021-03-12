ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 658.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 47,098 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 135,424 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 91,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of -51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

