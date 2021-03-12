Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 76.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

NYSE ED opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average of $74.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

