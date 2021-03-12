Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Reaches Market Cap of $3.36 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $276,395.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 55.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00049089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.04 or 0.00651400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 87.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00064730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00026049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

