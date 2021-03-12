Contentos Price Reaches $0.0246 on Top Exchanges (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, Contentos has traded up 43.8% against the US dollar. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Contentos has a total market cap of $69.21 million and $18.26 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00049348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.38 or 0.00647449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 100% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00065047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Contentos

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,817,903,476 coins. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.