Contrasting SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) & Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) and Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SOC Telemed and Caladrius Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOC Telemed N/A N/A N/A Caladrius Biosciences N/A -68.33% -57.61%

This table compares SOC Telemed and Caladrius Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOC Telemed N/A N/A $20,000.00 N/A N/A Caladrius Biosciences N/A N/A -$19.36 million ($1.88) -1.16

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of SOC Telemed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SOC Telemed and Caladrius Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83 Caladrius Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

SOC Telemed presently has a consensus price target of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 57.68%. Caladrius Biosciences has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 356.62%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than SOC Telemed.

Summary

SOC Telemed beats Caladrius Biosciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

