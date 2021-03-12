CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target Cut to $120.00

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.60.

COR stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.83 and a 200-day moving average of $122.67. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $39,242.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,803.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,434. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

