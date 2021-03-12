Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Director Sells $203,353.92 in Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Director Edward Mcnamara sold 6,288 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $203,353.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,538.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Covetrus stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.58. 728,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,616. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. Covetrus’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVET. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,872,000 after buying an additional 8,246,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Covetrus by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Covetrus by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,927,000 after acquiring an additional 754,020 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Covetrus by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,430,000 after acquiring an additional 426,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

