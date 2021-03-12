Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Director Sells $203,353.92 in Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Director Edward Mcnamara sold 6,288 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $203,353.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,538.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Covetrus stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.58. 728,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,616. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85.
Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. Covetrus’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,872,000 after buying an additional 8,246,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Covetrus by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Covetrus by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,927,000 after acquiring an additional 754,020 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Covetrus by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,430,000 after acquiring an additional 426,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.
About Covetrus
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
