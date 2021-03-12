Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,526 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 168,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Covetrus alerts:

CVET stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVET has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

In other Covetrus news, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares in the company, valued at $755,461.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $195,198.60. Insiders sold 32,778 shares of company stock worth $1,233,648 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.