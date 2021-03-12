Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) General Counsel Owen S. Littman Sells 14,000 Shares

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cowen stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.50. 19,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,575. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. On average, analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cowen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,408 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 426,021 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 294,997 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at $13,668,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Cowen by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 170,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

