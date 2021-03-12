Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €305.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €271.50 ($319.41).

ADS traded up €9.70 ($11.41) during trading on Friday, reaching €300.00 ($352.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,139 shares. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €282.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €279.70.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

