Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €81.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €78.91 ($92.84).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HFG stock opened at €61.10 ($71.88) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €68.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a 52-week high of €77.90 ($91.65). The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.18.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.