CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.03.
Several analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRH. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.89%.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.
