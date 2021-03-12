CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get CRH alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRH. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $48.25 on Friday. CRH has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average is $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.89%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.