CROAT Achieves Market Cap of $246,188.01 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. CROAT has a market capitalization of $246,188.01 and $6.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000150 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 69% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,897,560 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

