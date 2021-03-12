Crown Price Tops $0.18 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. Crown has a market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $149,775.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,572.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.45 or 0.00932926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.13 or 0.00327735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00027791 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000813 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002557 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,766,929 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

