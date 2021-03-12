Cryptaur (CPT) Hits Market Cap of $1.52 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $243.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00049543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.90 or 0.00654202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00025709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,980,371,437 tokens. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

