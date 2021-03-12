Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Market Capitalization Tops $4.68 Billion

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $4.68 billion and approximately $283.86 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00049543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $375.90 or 0.00654202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00025709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00032973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,143,835,615 coins. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.